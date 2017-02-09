Hip-Hop Spot: Why Hurricane Chris Needs To Calm Down About Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kodak Black said recently that he wanted to fight Lil Wayne, so Hurricane Chris of all rappers stepped forward to defend his friend’s honor. He posted a video to social media declaring war on the likes of Kodak Black and anybody else who comes for one of his people.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

While Hurricane Chris actually do have a song together, Headkrack explains that he’s definitely overreacting. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: 3 Reasons Why Lil Wayne And Christina Milian’s Relationship Was Probably Fake [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: What Lil Wayne Really Thinks About New Orleans Since Hurricane Katrina [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Why Lil Wayne Needs To Stop Doing Drugs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]