Hip-Hop Spot: Why Hurricane Chris Needs To Calm Down About Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Hip-Hop Spot: Why Hurricane Chris Needs To Calm Down About Lil Wayne

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Kodak Black said recently that he wanted to fight Lil Wayne, so Hurricane Chris of all rappers stepped forward to defend his friend’s honor. He posted a video to social media declaring war on the likes of Kodak Black and anybody else who comes for one of his people.

While Hurricane Chris actually do have a song together, Headkrack explains that he’s definitely overreacting. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos