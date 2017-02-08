Thin Line Between Love & Hate: Wife Separates From Husband For Voting For Trump

Relationship experts tell singles to avoid politics on their first couple of dates with someone new. But how about 22 years into a marriage?

Donald Trump’s divisive presidential campaign led one couple straight to divorce. According to Independent UK, Gayle McCormick was so jarred by her husband’s political decision to vote for Donald Trump that she has separated from him.

“It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump,” said McCormick, 73.

McCormick explained her husband revealed his decision to vote for Trump ‘casually during lunch with friends last year.’

The retired prison guard describes herself as a ‘Democrat leaning toward socialist’ said the decision was a “deal breaker.”

“I felt like I had been fooling myself,” she said. “It opened up areas between us I had not faced before. I realised how far I had gone in my life to accept things I would have never accepted when I was younger.”

Apparently, McCormick isn’t the only one whose personal relationships was destroyed in the fallout of the election. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll of 6,426 people, 16% of people said they stopped talking to a family member or a friend because of the election.

SOURCE: INDEPENDENT, UK

