BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet & Educator

Nikki Giovanni is one of the world’s most well-known African-American poets, her work includes poetry anthologies, poetry recordings, and nonfiction essays, and covers topics ranging from race and social issues to children’s literature
Nikki Giovanni was born on June 7, 1943, Nikki Giovanni established Cincinnati’s first Black Arts Festival in 1967. She published her first book of poems, Black Feeling, Black Talk in 1968
In recent years, Giovanni has produced several new works. For children, she wrote Jimmy Grasshopper Versus the Ants (2007) and Rosa (2005), a picture book about legendary civil rights figure Rosa Parks. Her latest poetry collection is Acolytes (2007). Also an accomplished writer of nonfiction, Giovanni wrote On My Journey Now: Looking at African-American History through the Spirituals (2007).
