Kim Zolciak Returns To ‘RHOA’ & All Hell Breaks Loose

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Kim Zolciak-Biermann returns. Phaedra meets Apollo’s new fiancée. Shereé Whitfield has a full breakdown and Kandi Burruss wanted to choke Porsha. Can we say drama?

Bravo just released an explosive trailer for the mid-season mark of Real Housewives Of Atlanta and sh*t just got real.

At one point in the juicy teaser, Kim and Kenya exchange low blows at long-awaited Shereé’s housewarming party.

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that,” Kenya viciously tells Kim, who clapped back with, “Bitch, you want to be me. You want to have a baby, you can’t. You want to have a man, you f***ing don’t. Bye.”

This is about to get interesting.

Kim Zolciak biermann , Real Housewives Of Atlanta

photos