T.I. Denies He Took Side Chick To Super Bowl LI

THE INTERNET – When a T.I. superfan (read: Stan) posted a photo to Twitter of the Atlanta kingpin standing next to a “mystery woman” at Super Bowl LI, naturally, social media went nuts and immediately began speculating on who the lady in white was. Despite being identified as an executive with the NFL, that didn’t stop people from calling her his “side chick” and assuming his divorce from longtime wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris was definitely happening despite signs of a possible reconciliation.
