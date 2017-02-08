Entertainment News
Eminem Apparently Called Big Sean “One Of the Most Dangerous Emcees”

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Big Sean In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Big Sean said he received big praise from Eminem for his verse on “No Favors.”

Eminem‘s verse on Big Sean‘s “No Favors” has stirred much controversy for dragging both President Trump and Ann Coulter. In an interview with Big Boy, the I Decided emcee revealed that Detroit’s pioneer white rapper praised him for his verse on the irreverent track.

“He was telling me how much he loved my verse,” Sean said. “I’m like man shut your mouth,” raising laughs from the crowd inside the studio. “He was like, ‘I respect you […] you’re one of the most dangerous emcees.”

