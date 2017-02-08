SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On Hologram Performance Later This Month

It looks like O.T. Genasis is about to cash in on a hologram performance later this month. According to TMZ , the “Coco” rapper will be getting $20,000 to headline a show at the Heat Ultra Lounge in Orange County, California, and he’ll be doing it all via hologram as he chills in Chicago.

Sources told TMZ that OT Genasis made a deal with music mogul Vassal Benford, who owns the company creating the hologram.

The hologram version of O.T. will reportedly perform 5 songs in total on February 18th, while the real O.T. will be chillen back in Chicago. Talk about the easiest money ever made right?

Check out a preview of hologram O.T. performing his smash hit “Cut It” (below).