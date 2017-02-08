SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On Hologram Performance Later This Month

Can we say….”Go Get The Money, Go Get The Money”
O.T. Genasis is about to make $20K for a show he won’t even be at.
Sources told TMZ that OT Genasis made a deal with music mogul Vassal Benford, who owns the company creating the hologram.
The hologram version of O.T. will reportedly perform 5 songs in total on February 18th, while the real O.T. will be chillen back in Chicago. Talk about the easiest money ever made right?
Check out a preview of hologram O.T. performing his smash hit “Cut It” (below).
