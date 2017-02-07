News & Gossip
Awesomely Scripted: Luvvie Ajayi’s Book ‘I IJudging You’ Comes To Shondaland

This is a huge move for the blogger turned TV mogul in the making.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
The BUILD Series Presents Rebecca Minkoff, Jessica Knoll, Luvvie Ajayi & Jane Francisco - Good Housekeeping's '25 Awesome Women'

Source: Mike Pont / Getty


Congrats are in order for blogger extraordinaire, Luvvie Ajayi.

The self proclaimed side-eye Queen’s debut book “I’m Judging You: The DO Better Manual,” will get the Shondaland touch when it is developed into a comedy series, according to Deadline.

Ajayi said of the opportunity, ‘Dreams come true. I don’t even have the words to express how geeked I am. #IMJudgingYou. From Book to TV with my Fairy Baemother, Shonda.’

Ajayi gained Shonda Rhimes attention after humorously recapping episodes of Scandal.

Shonda along with Betsy Beers’ Shondaland and ABC signature studios have acquired rights to Ajayi’s book to create the cable series.

Shonda will add her first comedic series to her dramatic TV arsenal which includes, of course, Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, & Scandal.

 

