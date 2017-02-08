Roscoe Dash in the Studio with Jkruz

Click play and find out what Roscoe Dash has planned for the near future. Its the second time i’ve interviewd Roscoe and he’s trully down to earth and humble. Check out what the young artist had to learn the hard way about the music industry and what it’s like now being an independt aritst.

