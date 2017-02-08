Roscoe Dash in the Studio with Jkruz

Click play and find out what Roscoe Dash has planned for the near future. Its the second time i’ve interviewd Roscoe and he’s trully down to earth and humble. Check out what the young artist had to learn the hard way about the music industry and what it’s like now being an independt aritst.
Roscoe Dash Gets Fired Up Over “CRUEL SUMMER” Credits
Fat Joe Releases “Pride N Joy” Video Ft. Miguel & Roscoe Dash
MLK Day Parade 2017
46 photos Launch gallery
MLK Day Parade 2017
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 46
2.2 of 46
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 46
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 46
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 46
6.6 of 46
7.7 of 46
8.8 of 46
9.9 of 46
10.10 of 46
11.11 of 46
12.12 of 46
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 46
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 46
15.15 of 46
16.16 of 46
17.17 of 46
18.18 of 46
19.19 of 46
20.20 of 46
21.Source:Instagram 21 of 46
22.Source:Instagram 22 of 46
23.Source:Instagram 23 of 46
24.Source:Instagram 24 of 46
25.Source:Instagram 25 of 46
26.Source:Instagram 26 of 46
27.27 of 46
28.28 of 46
29.29 of 46
30.30 of 46
31.Source:Instagram 31 of 46
32.Source:Instagram 32 of 46
33.Source:Instagram 33 of 46
34.Source:Instagram 34 of 46
35.35 of 46
36.36 of 46
37.Source:Instagram 37 of 46
38.Source:Instagram 38 of 46
39.39 of 46
40.40 of 46
41.41 of 46
42.42 of 46
43.43 of 46
44.44 of 46
45.Source:Jade Bly / Radio One 45 of 46
46.Source:Jade Bly / Radio One 46 of 46
comments – Add Yours