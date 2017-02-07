News & Gossip
Hold Up: The Woman In The Super Bowl Photo With T.I. Is Not His Side Chick

4 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
T.I. 925 Scales restaurant ribbon cutting

Source: Getty Images / Getty


Rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny’s relationship has been on the rocks since photos first surfaced of Tiny dancing with boxer Floyd Mayweather back in December. 

The controversy was followed up with Tiny filing for divorce and T.I. not responding to the petition, reportedly trying to save his marriage.

Fans were hopeful the two were on the cusp of reunion, until T.I popped up at a Super Bowl party red carpet with a mystery woman.

Tip at the #Superbowl party with his business partner Kristen Ingram 😏

A photo posted by Fameolous Entertainment (@fameolousent_) on

 

Turns out the woman in question had no romantic connection with the ‘Family Hustle’ star at all. Her name is Kristen Ingram, the Director of Affiliate Marketing for the NFL Network.

So, that squashes that rumor.

