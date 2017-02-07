Entertainment News
Chance The Rapper Thinks Donald Trump Is A Dictator In The Making

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Saturday Night Live - Season 42

Source: NBC / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Chance The Rapper is trying to warn us about Donald Trump.

It seems that as the days go on and Donald Trump settles into his presidency, more and more people are coming out in opposition of the POTUS. Just today Kanye West deleted all tweets pro-Trump and jumped on the anti-Trump bandwagon with Drake who had some strong words for the president at his recent concert.

Now it looks like Chance The Rapper is publically making a stand against Trump as he tweeted a cryptic message this afternoon that seemingly compares the president to a dictator.

Finish this story [here]

 

