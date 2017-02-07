Cavalier J.R. Smith Holds Premature Daughter Dakota For The 1st Time

Cavalier J.R. Smith Holds Premature Daughter Dakota For The 1st Time

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Cleveland Cavalier J.R. Smith and his Jewel shared back in January shared via social media the birth of their 3rd daughter Dakota. Dakota was born 5 months premature and weighed 1 pound.

It has been important for J.R. Smith’s family to share their journey with Dakota for support to others as well as themselves, because they do recognize that they are not in this struggle alone.

Yesterday via J.R. Smith’s Instagram he shared with us all the beauty of him holding his daughter Dakota, who if you think about it still should be in her mom’s womb, but is now laying across her proud fathers chest for the first time.  Check out the photo below, but get your tissue first.

Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong

