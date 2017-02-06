Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Black Tony Was Personally Affected By The Falcons’ Super Bowl Loss [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley this morning, he was so upset that he could barely form words. As many sports fans do with big sporting events, he put some money down on a bet. He was so sure that the Falcons would win- a little too sure, because now he’s out lots and lots of money.

