Music
Home > Music

Some Lost Bob Marley Tapes Have Resurfaced—And Just In Time For His Birthday

According to BBC, the recordings include performances of "No Woman No Cry," "Jamming," and "Exodus."

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Bob Marley

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Original, high-quality recordings of the late Bob Marley‘s 1974-78 London and Paris concerts have been restored, BBC reports — and just in time for his birthday.

According to BBC, the recordings include performances of “No Woman No Cry,” “Jamming,” and “Exodus.” They were restored from what was initially believed to be irreparable water damage.

From BBC:

“The tapes were found in a run-down hotel in Kensal Rise, north-west London, where Bob Marley and the Wailers stayed during their European tours in the mid-1970s.

They were discovered when Joe Gatt, a Marley fan and London businessman, took a phone call from a friend, who had found them while doing a building refuse clearance.

From the 13 reel-to-reel analogue master tapes, 10 were fully restored, two were blank and one was beyond repair. Work lasted one year and cost £25,000 ($31,200).

‘They were (in an) appalling (condition)… I wasn’t too hopeful,’Martin Nichols, a sound engineer at the White House Studios in the west of England, told the BBC.

The recordings are from concerts at the Lyceum in London (1975), the Hammersmith Odeon (1976), the Rainbow, also in London (1977), and the Pavilion de Paris (1978).”

Today (February 6) would have been Marley’s 72nd birthday.

SOURCE: BBC, YouTube

bob marley

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Some Lost Bob Marley Tapes Have Resurfaced—And Just In Time For His Birthday

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To Bronzeville Episode #1
 6 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘CULTURE’ TOPS CHARTS
 7 hours ago
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 21 hours ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”
 22 hours ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 1 day ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 1 day ago
T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons…
 1 day ago
GOOGLE Takes A Stand!
 1 day ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 1 day ago
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 1 day ago
Watch Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Performance
 1 day ago
Too Soon: All The Early “Falcons Won” Memes
 1 day ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 3 days ago
Florida Entrepreneur Creates Gun Fashion Line For Women
OMG! Find Out Why Model/Actor Tyson Beckford Pulls…
 3 days ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!
 3 days ago
photos