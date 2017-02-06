News & Gossip
PRESS PLAY: Demetria McKinney Release Sultry New Single ‘Easy’

Check out the premiere of Demetria McKinney's new single 'Easy.'

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Demetria McKinney is back with a sultry new single Easy and it’s a certified female anthem.

“I wanted a video that gave off a cool, sexy, artsy vibe that showcased me as an artist,” she tells HelloBeautiful exclusively.

Co-written by Courtlin Jabrae and Devin Horton, Easy is the first single from her forthcoming album, Officially Yours, set to drop this Spring.

