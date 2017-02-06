PRESS PLAY: Demetria McKinney Release Sultry New Single ‘Easy’

Demetria McKinney is back with a sultry new single Easy and it’s a certified female anthem.

“I wanted a video that gave off a cool, sexy, artsy vibe that showcased me as an artist,” she tells HelloBeautiful exclusively.

Co-written by Courtlin Jabrae and Devin Horton, Easy is the first single from her forthcoming album, Officially Yours, set to drop this Spring.

