Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party

Earlier this week news broke that Nicki Minaj ’s Los Angeles mansion was burglarized. Reportedly, the thieves got away with about $200,000 worth of jewelry, clothing and other luxury items. Naturally, folks are giving Nicki’s ex Meek Mill the side eye, he says he’s got nothing to do with it.

Meek touched down in Houston this weekend to hang out at some of the pre-Super Bowl festivities. TMZ caught up with him as he left Life nightclub, where he used his camera time to clear his name. “Do it look like I rob people?,”  Meek asked as he flashed a neck full of bling. “I got about 450 on my neck. 80 on the wrist. Do it look like I rob people?”

The Philly rapper didn’t exactly appreciate questions about the status of his relationship with his ex. When asked if he talked to Nicki since the robbery, he responded, “You asking too many f**king questions about my personal life.” That’s when Meek and his crew cut the interview short.

Sources tell TMZ that no suspects have been identified, but the fact that these robbers went through the trouble of defacing items in her home seemed “personal” to investigators. Check out the footage below.


 

meek mill , nicki minaj

