Family Support: Diddy Poses With Kids After Undergoing Surgery

Music mogul Sean Comb was surrounded by his kids as he completed his third knee surgery of the year.
The 47-year-old was told he would ‘never run again’ by physicians, but it seems the father six is feeling positive about his recovery.
“Third time’s a charm!!! #Rebirth, don’t take the simple things in life for granted,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.
He was joined bedside by his three daughters, D’Lila, Jessie and Chance and two of his three sons.
“I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have my sons by my side these last two years!” the 47-year-old musician captioned a photo of him and his boys. “They have been more than sons, they have been my support system. NOW LETS BALL!!!!! #RealLove.”
Just had my final knee surgery. They said I'd never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIAR.!! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm!!! #Rebirth don't take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL! And #teamlove #ThankYou #GODISTHEGREATEST
