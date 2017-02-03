News & Gossip
Family Support: Diddy Poses With Kids After Undergoing Surgery

There's nothing like family to pull you out of a tough time.

Music mogul Sean Comb was surrounded by his kids as he completed his third knee surgery of the year.

The 47-year-old was told he would ‘never run again’ by physicians, but it seems the father six is feeling positive about his recovery.

Flowers from my brother @frenchmontana love you baby bro.

“Third time’s a charm!!! #Rebirth, don’t take the simple things in life for granted,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.

He was joined bedside by his three daughters,  D’Lila, Jessie and Chance and two of his three sons.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have my sons by my side these last two years!” the 47-year-old musician captioned a photo of him and his boys. “They have been more than sons, they have been my support system. NOW LETS BALL!!!!! #RealLove.”

 

