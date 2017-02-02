Entertainment News
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Announce Children’s Clothing Line

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 1, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have long used their massive media draw to spin off into various ventures, and now the husband and wife are joining forces in the fashion world. After teasing the news last year, Mrs. Kardashian West revealed that the pair is officially releasing a children’s clothing line together.

Kardashian took to Snapchat to make the announcement, featuring the power couple’s three-year-old daughter, North. In a series of clips, North is seen wearing a yellow sequined dress and a matching coat. Kardashian can be seen cheering on little North, who seemed a little shy at first but eventually warmed up to the camera.

Finish this story [here]

 

Continue reading Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Announce Children's Clothing Line

