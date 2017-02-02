Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary

Burglars robbed tons of jewelry and other items from Nicki Minaj’s house which add up to nearly $200,000.

According to TMZ:

They were successful. We’re told the burglars made off with a ton of jewelry and other property, and there were clear signs of forced entry in spots around the house.

Other sources connected to the case tell us the damage looks like this was personal. They vandalized certain items in the house … destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture … and even cut up Nicki’s clothing.

Nicki’s team reported the burglary earlier this week. She was out of town. We’re told police are looking for any surveillance video of the culprit, but as of now … no suspects.

This has followed a string of burglaries on celebrities lately that include Soulja Boy, and Derek Fisher.