Florida Pastor Caught Sleeping With Parishioner

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Florida Pastor Caught Sleeping With Parishioner

A Florida pastor was caught in bed with a married woman, and her husband grabbed a gun and chased him away from their apartment.

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

A Tallahassee, Florida, pastor preaches against adultery on Sundays, but practices it during the week.

The Rev. O. Jermaine Simmons Sr. fled naked into the streets on Jan. 17 when a man caught him having sex with his wife at his apartment, reports the Huffington Post.

Claynisha Stephens, a married mother and member of Simmons’ congregation, frantically called the police when her husband, Benjamin Stephens, grabbed a gun and chased the pastor, according to the police report.

Police officers found Simmons, 36, shaken but unharmed, hiding naked behind a nearby fence. He stated to the police that he visited the couple’s apartment to talk with Claynisha Simmons, but they ended up in bed together. They had established a relationship since October 2016.

The police eventually found Benjamin Stephens, who had Simmons’ clothes and car keys. He told the officers that he caught his wife and the pastor having sex in their daughter’s bedroom. When their son’s school couldn’t reach his wife, they called him to pick up their child. That’s why he came home earlier than expected.

The Tallahassee Police Department told the Post that Simmons and Claynisha Stephens declined to file charges.

Simmons, who is a husband and father, apologized Sunday to his congregation, the Jacob Chapel Baptist Church in Tallahassee, the Post said.

The pastor’s moral failing and hypocrisy are magnified, the Post points out, by his recent blog post about the lack of honesty in contemporary journalism. Simmons also published a book last year in which he discusses “godly manhood and mentoring.”

SOURCE: Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Virginia Pastor, Wife Accused Of Bilking Congregation Of $1.2 Million

Gay Pastor Apologizes After Lying About Homophobic Slur On Whole Foods Cake

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

20 photos Launch gallery

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

Continue reading FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!

clergy hypocrisy , Jacob Chapel Baptist Church , O. Jermaine Simmons , Pastor Jermaine Simmons

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 2 hours ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 10 hours ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 11 hours ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 11 hours ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 12 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 13 hours ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 14 hours ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 15 hours ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 15 hours ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 16 hours ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 16 hours ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 17 hours ago
Too Cute: See More Photos Of Pregnant Beyoncé…
 17 hours ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response to Gay Rumors
 18 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Announce Children’s Clothing Line
 20 hours ago
Travis Scott Has Epic Fall At Drake Concert
 1 day ago
photos