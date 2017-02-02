Florida Pastor Caught Sleeping With Parishioner

A Tallahassee, Florida, pastor preaches against adultery on Sundays, but practices it during the week.

The Rev. O. Jermaine Simmons Sr. fled naked into the streets on Jan. 17 when a man caught him having sex with his wife at his apartment, reports the Huffington Post.

Claynisha Stephens, a married mother and member of Simmons’ congregation, frantically called the police when her husband, Benjamin Stephens, grabbed a gun and chased the pastor, according to the police report.

Police officers found Simmons, 36, shaken but unharmed, hiding naked behind a nearby fence. He stated to the police that he visited the couple’s apartment to talk with Claynisha Simmons, but they ended up in bed together. They had established a relationship since October 2016.

The police eventually found Benjamin Stephens, who had Simmons’ clothes and car keys. He told the officers that he caught his wife and the pastor having sex in their daughter’s bedroom. When their son’s school couldn’t reach his wife, they called him to pick up their child. That’s why he came home earlier than expected.

The Tallahassee Police Department told the Post that Simmons and Claynisha Stephens declined to file charges.

Simmons, who is a husband and father, apologized Sunday to his congregation, the Jacob Chapel Baptist Church in Tallahassee, the Post said.

The pastor’s moral failing and hypocrisy are magnified, the Post points out, by his recent blog post about the lack of honesty in contemporary journalism. Simmons also published a book last year in which he discusses “godly manhood and mentoring.”

SOURCE: Huffington Post

