Following the success of last week’s New Edition Story, BET is looking to do a similar series for the story of Nas . On Tuesday, Deadline reported that BET is going forward with another music-related series called “Street Dreams,” which will be an hour-long show based on Nas’ life.According to Deadline , the show will take place in the early 90’s and “track the ascent of Nas, a young man from the Queensbridge projects who will go on to become a famous rapper, as he evolves from young man to crack dealer to rapper to adult.”

