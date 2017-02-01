Senate Confirms Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State

NewsOne Staff

Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 56 to 43, according to The New York Times.

The former CEO of oil conglomerate ExxonMobil was cleared for a full Senate vote on January 23, after the majority led Republican Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted to advance his nomination.

Tillerson’s confirmation comes amid high tensions between Republicans and Democrats embroiled in contentious battles over Trump’s cabinet picks.

The newly appointed Secretary of State will take on a heavy weight concerning national security and immigration. Last Friday, Trump signed an executive order barring citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S., causing outrage and worldwide demonstrations.

Just one week prior to Tillerson’s confirmation, several top officials in the State Department were reportedly asked to leave their positions and accused the Trump administration of fear-mongering.

SOURCE: The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Trump Names Neil Gorsuch As U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

Trump Reveals Views On Diversity With Whitest Male-Dominated Cabinet In Over 30 Years