Meek Mill Takes Another L: Nicki Minaj Reunites With Drake

Who's the pettiest of them all? Nicki Minaj.

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty


Nicki Minaj just delivered the final blow to what once was #Omeeka. The Pinkprint rapper reunited with Meek Mill’s enemy/ her labelmate and longtime collaborator Drake, in a move that probably has Meek’s Twitter fingers twitching or screaming on a track as we speak.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

The trio, who last worked together on her 2014 single Only, appear to be in the studio creating some Young Money magic. Fans are especially excited to hear what will come from this breakup, now that she also brought back her iconic Barbie chain.

#BarbieChainBack 💎 #RunUpVideoShoot

A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Does this mean we’ll be getting some of those classic bars? Insert line from Itty Bitty Piggy.  “Give it up. It’s me. I win, you lose.”

