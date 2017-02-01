Florida Pastor Apologizes For Affair That Sent Him Fleeing Naked Into The Streets

A popular Florida pastor is dealing with the humiliating aftermath of being caught with his pants down … literally. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, he was forced to flee his mistress’ home naked after her husband came home and found him having sex with his wife.

Now, Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons is apologizing to his congregation for his role in the humiliating encounter. In an address taped and uploaded to YouTube, Simmons reveals he’s “hurting because he hurt you.”

“I can’t speak to people on the outside. I am not Tallahassee’s pastor. I am not Florida’s pastor. I am Jacob Chapel’s pastor. It hurts me that you have to defend my actions. You cannot defend sin,” he said.

The pastor, who is a married father, said his actions have recently caused him unwanted attention, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

According to the police report, Pastor Simmons went to the woman’s home to discuss going into business together that would provide “less fortunate kids with clothes and shoes.” But instead, the two ended up in a steamy tryst together. Then, in what was surely a scene out of a Tyler Perry movie, the woman’s husband came home and interrupted the encounter by yelling “I’m gonna kill him” and reaching for his handgun.

Simmons fled naked and hid in a nearby fence, and the woman’s husband left with his clothes, wallet and keys. He then threatened to expose the pastor on Facebook.

Since the scandal broke, Simmons has admitted his wrongdoing but is not stepping down from his position.

“What I want from God, I have already received – that’s his forgiveness, ” Simmons said. “What I am asking of our members is your prayers and your forgiveness.”

See his video apology below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: