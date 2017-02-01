Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent

Mother O is heading back to her roots this fall!

5 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Since leaving her iconic daytime talk show back in 2011, Oprah Winfrey has kept herself pretty busy with her OWN network by producing and starring in some of the top-rated shows (Queen Sugar, Greenleaf) on the cable network. In addition to producing feature films such as Selma and heading her long-standing O magazine, she is just as busy now as she was when she was invading our living rooms every day. Now however, it appears that her journalism itch needs to be scratched once again and 60 Minutes is willing to fill the void.

Premiere Of OWN's 'Queen Sugar' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


According to a new report by USA Today, Oprah Winfrey is set to return to television (and her journalism roots) as a special correspondent for the legendary news program 60 Minutes. This fall, when 60 Minutes enters its 50th season, Oprah Winfrey will step into a new role as a correspondent who will contribute occasional reports for the CBS newsmagazine.

Winfrey released a statement regarding her new role at 60 Minutes and she sounds excited for the opportunity:

“I’ve been a big admirer of ‘60 Minutes’ since my days as a young reporter,” Winfrey said in a statement. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

 Jeff Fager, executive producer of 60 Minutes, commented on Winfrey presence on the show, stating:

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” said ‘60 Minutes’ executive producer Jeff Fager in a statement. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for ‘60 Minutes’..”

 Well we here at HB can never get enough Oprah and we are so excited to have her going back to her roots. Congrats Mother O!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2924074/donald-trump-fires-sally-yates/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2924158/african-union-us-refugees-donald-trump/

60 minutes , celebrity news , entertainment news , Oprah Winfrey , TV news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Salma Hayek and Jessica Williams Had The Uncomfortable…
 7 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Bruno Mars Covers ‘Latina,’ Talks Race, Musical Influences…
 9 hours ago
Guess Which Big Stars Will Be A No-Show…
 16 hours ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
DRAKE PREVIEWS NEW SONG IN AMSTERDAM
 18 hours ago
MGK In Indy
MACHINE GUN KELLY & CAMILA CABELLO “BAD THINGS”…
 18 hours ago
Soulja Boy Fires Floyd Mayweather, Hires Evander Holyfield…
 19 hours ago
Kanye West & Drake Will Not Attend The…
 19 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Is Starting To Get Full…
 1 day ago
How Chicken Nuggets Came Between Rihanna & Azealia Banks
 1 day ago
‘LEGO Batman’ Looks Like It’s Going To Be…
 1 day ago
BIG BANK: “25 Squares” With Future, Duct Tape,…
 2 days ago
Selena Gomez Makes It Instagram Official With New…
 2 days ago
Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Thinks Donald Trump…
 2 days ago
The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards Was One…
 2 days ago
NEW ATL Joe Gifted x Front Street: “WATER”,…
 2 days ago
BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Red Carpet
Taraji P. Henson Calls For Unity With Inspirational…
 2 days ago
photos