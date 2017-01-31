Entertainment News
Rihanna & Azealia Banks Leak Each Other’s Phone Numbers Amid Online Feud

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rihanna's concert at San Siro Stadium

Azealia Banks was back at it again with the online attacks this weekend, this time putting Rihanna in her sights. The Harlem rapper blasted the Barbadian singer for openly criticizing President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, with Banks firing off a series of pointed insults.

Rihanna took to Twitter Saturday night (Jan. 28) and shared her thoughts on the ban, which has set off a national debate on immigration. “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!” Rihanna tweeted.

Finish this story [here]

 

