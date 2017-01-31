News & Gossip
AM BUZZ: Are Celebs Over The Grammys?; Mr. Clean Is A Black Man, Ya’ll & More…

The highest honor in music may not be worth the hype to these artists.

3 hours ago

Are Celebs Over The Grammys?

Kanye West

The award show that was once regarded as one of the highest honors in music, may be fading in reputation for some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

According to TMZ, rapper Kanye West, singer Justin Bieber are reportedly foregoing the Grammys this year.

Bieber, who is up for 4 awards, will most likely be MIA the day of the awards.

21-time winning Grammy award artist Kanye West will reportedly be on tour in Europe.

Frank Ocean started the anti-Grammy trend by not submitting his album ‘Frank’ for Grammy consideration.

 

photos