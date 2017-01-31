Not The One! Kirk Franklin Claps Back At Twitter Troll In The Name Of Jesus

Not The One! Kirk Franklin Claps Back At Twitter Troll In The Name Of Jesus

The gospel singer demolished a man who thought it was a good idea to threaten his daughter over an anti-Muslim ban Tweet.

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2013 BET Experience - Sunday Best Gospel Stage

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

If you ever thought Kirk Franklin was the one, a recent Twitter interaction is proof that he definitely is not!

On Saturday, Franklin clapped back at a troll who didn’t like the singer’s anti-Muslim ban tweets.

“I am a Christian who would rather sit at the table with a Muslim brother than ban him from a home that wasn’t originally mine,” Franklin tweeted.

While plenty of his fans appreciated his message of tolerance and togetherness, it didn’t take long before conservative Twitter fingers decided to do the most. But one troll learned the hard way that he should never get personal with saved folks thinking they won’t pop off because they love the Lord.

Yeah he tried it.

Obviously trying to threaten someone’s child is a no-no and Franklin wasn’t here for any of it:


Via GIPHY

Soon after, Black Twitter took notice of the utter savagery:

On Sunday, Franklin got back on message to continue preaching love and understanding:

