Thousands Protest At BWI-Marshall Airport Over Trump’s Ban

Thousands protest at BWI Airport Sunday evening over Trump’s executive order on immigration/travel.
People in the crowd cheered when travelers arrived at the airport.
U.S. Reps. Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger and former Gov. Martin O’Malley were also at BWI.
“In a democracy, we have rules and we have laws, and nobody is above the law, including the president of the United States,” Cummings told protesters. “I’m am so proud of you to take time out on a Sunday evening when you could be doing so many other things to stand up.”
