National News
Home > National News

Thousands Protest At BWI-Marshall Airport Over Trump’s Ban

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Aeroplane on runway for takeoff

Source: Lester Lefkowitz / Getty


Thousands protest at BWI Airport Sunday evening over Trump’s executive order on immigration/travel.

People in the crowd cheered when travelers arrived at the airport.

U.S. Reps. Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger and former Gov. Martin O’Malley were also at BWI.

“In a democracy, we have rules and we have laws, and nobody is above the law, including the president of the United States,” Cummings told protesters. “I’m am so proud of you to take time out on a Sunday evening when you could be doing so many other things to stand up.”


ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

19 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

bwi airport , travel ban , trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Which Big Stars Will Be A No-Show…
 3 hours ago
Drake at Toronto Raptors
DRAKE PREVIEWS NEW SONG IN AMSTERDAM
 6 hours ago
MGK In Indy
MACHINE GUN KELLY & CAMILA CABELLO “BAD THINGS”…
 6 hours ago
Soulja Boy Fires Floyd Mayweather, Hires Evander Holyfield…
 6 hours ago
Kanye West & Drake Will Not Attend The…
 6 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy Is Starting To Get Full…
 13 hours ago
How Chicken Nuggets Came Between Rihanna & Azealia Banks
 20 hours ago
‘LEGO Batman’ Looks Like It’s Going To Be…
 22 hours ago
BIG BANK: “25 Squares” With Future, Duct Tape,…
 1 day ago
Selena Gomez Makes It Instagram Official With New…
 1 day ago
Mary Mary Singer Tina Campbell Thinks Donald Trump…
 1 day ago
The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards Was One…
 1 day ago
NEW ATL Joe Gifted x Front Street: “WATER”,…
 1 day ago
BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Red Carpet
Taraji P. Henson Calls For Unity With Inspirational…
 1 day ago
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
DJ Khaled To Be Featured As Alicia Keys’s…
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The Glamping Trip Comes With Shady Shenanigans
 2 days ago
photos