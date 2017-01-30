BIG BANK: “25 Squares” With Future, Duct Tape, Trouble working with Drake, Drops Knowledge

Big Bank stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about his new singles “25 Squares” ft Future & “I Did It”. During the conversation Bank talks about Duct Tape’s beginnings and how the family has stayed together over the years, Trouble working with Drake, Alley Boy’s new project, and more.
