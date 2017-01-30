Entertainment News
NEW ATL Joe Gifted x Front Street: “WATER”, Long Live Shawty Lo, & More

1 day ago

Joe Gifted and Front Street stopped by Hot 1079 to chop it up with B High about their new smash hit single “Water”. During the conversation they discussed how the song came about as well as some history about their careers. Front Street of D4L talks about the loss of Shawty Lo and how it affected him and more.

