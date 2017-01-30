Kirk Franklin Claps Back At Ignorant Fear-Mongering Twitter User [EXCLUSIVE]

Kirk Franklin proved he is not one to be messed with when a twitter user came at him for stating his rejection of Donald Trump’s travle ban. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.
