News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup; Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry Destroyed & More…

Mimi breaks down about her heartbreak in new song.

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


Divalicious songstress Mariah Carey is back with new music, and this time she’s spilling her heart about her breakup with billionaire fiancé James Packer.

The R&B vocalist debuted a preview of the song on her Instagram.

The track, which features a sample of Donell Jones’ classic break up song, ‘Where I Wanna Be,’ definitely works through some of Mimi’s heartbreak.

“Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” Mariah explained on Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

Take a look:

‪#IDONT‬

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

UP NEXT: Robbers Allegedly Destroyed Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup; Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry Destroyed & More…

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Red Carpet
Taraji P. Henson Calls For Unity With Inspirational…
 12 hours ago
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
DJ Khaled To Be Featured As Alicia Keys’s…
 12 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: The Glamping Trip Comes With Shady Shenanigans
 21 hours ago
Daveed Diggs Is Now An Executive Producer
 1 day ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Answers Questions About Marriage And…
 1 day ago
Hip Hop Reacts To Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban
 1 day ago
Here’s What Allegedly Happened To Kim Kardashian’s Stolen Jewelry
 1 day ago
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 1 day ago
Excited Aren’t We: Ray J And Princess Love…
 1 day ago
Snoop Dogg “Gin And Juice” Deal with Tanqueray Gin
 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian, Rihanna And More Celebs Share #MuslimBan Thoughts
 1 day ago
Oprah Winfrey Wants To Stock Your Fridge With…
 2 days ago
Big Sean Raises $100,000 to Fight Flint Water Crisis
 2 days ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 2 days ago
Serena Williams, sports, Venus Williams, Wimbledon, Tennis
WATCH Serena Williams Defeat Her Sister Venus Williams…
 2 days ago
Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo
 2 days ago
photos