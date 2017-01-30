Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup; Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry Destroyed & More…

Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup
Divalicious songstress Mariah Carey is back with new music, and this time she’s spilling her heart about her breakup with billionaire fiancé James Packer.
The R&B vocalist debuted a preview of the song on her Instagram.
The track, which features a sample of Donell Jones’ classic break up song, ‘Where I Wanna Be,’ definitely works through some of Mimi’s heartbreak.
“Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” Mariah explained on Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”
Take a look:
UP NEXT: Robbers Allegedly Destroyed Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours