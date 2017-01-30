WATCH Fat Joe Talks Trump, New Album, Remy Ma, Sneakers & more with J-Kruz Live [VIDEO]

Source: jkruz / jkruz

Friday, the night rider J Kruz had Bronx rapper, Fat Joe in the building talking everything from new music to politics. Find out what Mr. “All The Way Up” had to say about our new President Trump, (hint: he’s not a fan,) working with Remy Ma— one of the illest female rappers of all time– and his love for sneakers. (Does he really only wear them just once?)

Of course, we also talked about his new album, “Plata O Plomo,” and being recording as an independent artist. This is a good interview so make sure you press play and get the scoop straight from Joey Crack himself! Watch below.

