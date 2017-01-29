Snoop Dogg “Gin And Juice” Deal with Tanqueray Gin

Snoop Dogg’s Classic Gin And Juice Song is still getting him money, check out his new Deal with Tanqueray Gin
For Full story click link
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces You To The Tanqueray TEN
https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/
https://twitter.com/deuceonair
#Iamsomebody.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours