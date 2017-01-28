News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Keyshia Cole Drops New Music With French Montana And Remy Ma

We have a feeling Keyshia's new song was easy to draw inspiration from— welcome back.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Keyshia Cole In Concert - Washington DC

Source: Kris Connor / Getty


Keyshia Cole is back! And she’s not taking any mess with her new single “You” featuring Remy Ma and French Montana.

“You just played me for the last time,” she croons. “I’m done f**king with you. You keeping coming with the same lines. You picked the wrong one.”

The song comes three years after her last album Point of No Return dropped in 2014. Now signed to Epic Records we can look forward to a fresh album from the 35-year-old mother-of-one.

Regarding her personal life, the singer has been in rumored relationships with Birdman and Bow Wow despite being estranged from her husband Daniel Gibson. In a 2015 interview, the ex-NBA player said he went into a deep depression after they broke up.

“There was an incident in the inside of our relationship where I was unfaithful to Keyshia. We tried to work it out like most people do,” he told NecoleBitchie.com. “When that happened between me and Keyshia- that wasn’t even publicized. Everything else was publicized between the two of us but that was something that we tried to work through.”

We have a feeling Keyshia’s new song was easy to draw inspiration from— welcome back.

RELATED STORIES:

Keyshia Cole Opens Up On Instagram, Says She’s Not On Drugs

Did Keyshia Cole Egg Bow Wow’s Car On His Birthday?

So… This Is Happening: Bow Wow And Keyshia Cole May Be An Item

French Montana , Keyshia Cole , Remy Ma

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Keyshia Cole Drops New Music With French Montana And Remy Ma

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian, Rihanna And More Celebs Share #MuslimBan Thoughts
 8 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey Wants To Stock Your Fridge With…
 1 day ago
Big Sean Raises $100,000 to Fight Flint Water Crisis
 1 day ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 1 day ago
Serena Williams, sports, Venus Williams, Wimbledon, Tennis
WATCH Serena Williams Defeat Her Sister Venus Williams…
 1 day ago
Apollo Nida’s Fiancé Shares Coupled Up Prison Photo
 1 day ago
SEVYN STREETER IN THE 979 DALLAS BEAT STUDIOS
Watch Sevyn Streeter Talk ‘Girl Disrupted,’ Women Empowerment…
 2 days ago
Authenticity! Check Out Actual Footage Of Moments From…
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Trina Addresses Being Shy, Love & Hiphop…
 2 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is The Big Assassination We…
 3 days ago
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 4 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 4 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 4 days ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 4 days ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 4 days ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 4 days ago
photos