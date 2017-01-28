Keyshia Cole Drops New Music With French Montana And Remy Ma

Keyshia Cole is back! And she’s not taking any mess with her new single “You” featuring Remy Ma and French Montana.

“You just played me for the last time,” she croons. “I’m done f**king with you. You keeping coming with the same lines. You picked the wrong one.”

The song comes three years after her last album Point of No Return dropped in 2014. Now signed to Epic Records we can look forward to a fresh album from the 35-year-old mother-of-one.

Regarding her personal life, the singer has been in rumored relationships with Birdman and Bow Wow despite being estranged from her husband Daniel Gibson. In a 2015 interview, the ex-NBA player said he went into a deep depression after they broke up.

“There was an incident in the inside of our relationship where I was unfaithful to Keyshia. We tried to work it out like most people do,” he told NecoleBitchie.com. “When that happened between me and Keyshia- that wasn’t even publicized. Everything else was publicized between the two of us but that was something that we tried to work through.”

We have a feeling Keyshia’s new song was easy to draw inspiration from— welcome back.

