WATCH Serena Williams Defeat Her Sister Venus Williams To Win Her 23rd Grand Slam Title!

2 hours ago

Jazze
Williams Sisters

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Serena Williams is definitely a living legend in the world of tennis!  She just passed the tennis legend Steffi Graf by winning her 23rd Grand Slam after defeating her sister Venus Williams.

Check out the highlights of the match between Serena and Venus:

Watch Serena thank her sister Venus in her victory speech.

Congratulations Serena!!

