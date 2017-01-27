How Black Tony Got Locked In The Dog Pound [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony gave Rickey Smiley a call after he got himself trapped in the dog pound overnight. He was trying to get his dog back, but instead, he ended up stuck in there with him. Now, he’s trying to enlist Rickey’s help in breaking him out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!
RELATED: Black Tony Wants To Party With Strippers At Rickey Smiley’s House [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Missed The Bus For The Morning Show Tour [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Black Tony Is Heartbroken When Gucci Mane Finds Out About His Stolen Shoes [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS]
21 photos Launch gallery
Big Moments From "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 3 [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey SmileySource:promo 1 of 21
2. JuicySource:promo 2 of 21
3. Jermaine DupriSource:promo 3 of 21
4. Tiny & Gary With Da TeaSource:promo 4 of 21
5. Rickey Smiley & MalikSource:promo 5 of 21
6. Malik & Rickey SmileySource:promo 6 of 21
7. Juicy & Gary With Da TeaSource:promo 7 of 21
8. Da BratSource:promo 8 of 21
9. Juicy & Gary With Da TeaSource:promo 9 of 21
10. Derek J & Gary With Da TeaSource:promo 10 of 21
11. CraigSource:Radio One 11 of 21
12. Da BratSource:Radio One 12 of 21
13. Rickey Smiley's Grandfather ErnestSource:Radio One 13 of 21
14. Rickey SmileySource:Radio One 14 of 21
15. Gary With Da TeaSource:Radio One 15 of 21
16. Da BratSource:Radio One 16 of 21
17. Rickey SmileySource:Radio One 17 of 21
18. Rickey Smiley & CraigSource:Radio One 18 of 21
19. Rickey SmileySource:Radio One 19 of 21
20. Rickey SmileySource:Radio One 20 of 21
21. Da BratSource:Radio One 21 of 21
comments – Add Yours