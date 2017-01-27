Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Black Tony Got Locked In The Dog Pound [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Black Tony gave Rickey Smiley a call after he got himself trapped in the dog pound overnight. He was trying to get his dog back, but instead, he ended up stuck in there with him. Now, he’s trying to enlist Rickey’s help in breaking him out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

