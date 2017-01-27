National News
City Schools $130 Million ShortFall Lead To Big Lay Offs

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Baltimore City Public Schools is preparing to lay off more than 1,000 employees . The cuts will affect classroom teachers to custodians to close a $130 million shortfall according to school CEO Sonja Santelises.

It is the largest budget gap the system has experienced in recent years.

Santelises is set to announce the layoff on Friday.


