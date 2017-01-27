Watch Sevyn Streeter Talk ‘Girl Disrupted,’ Women Empowerment and Love [Video]

Sevyn Streeter has a new album she wants to tell you more about.
She stopped by the 97-9 Beat to discuss the details of the new album with me and what went into the making of “Girl Disrupted,” her mindset, the many industry friends that make an appearance on it and more. We also got to talking about her recent national anthem controversy with the Philly 76’ers organization, women empowerment and the current state of her love life. Press play already!
