News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Found Totaled In Beverly Hills

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Real 92.3's The Real Show

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Aventador was found totaled in Beverly Hills Tuesday morning. It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time, but it was a single car wreck with no one injured.

The $500,000 exotic car was found abandoned on the scene. According to TMZ, Chris lets his friends drive the car, but doesn’t know who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Breezy busting moves was at the Penthouse nightclub in Hollywood on Monday night for AOD Mondays. He has yet to comment on the incident.

We’re going to need Chris Brown to get new friends. Immediately.

RELATED STORIES:

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Soulja Boy, Chris Brown And Karreuche Is The Mess We Don’t Need To Begin 2017

Chris Brown

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Found Totaled In Beverly Hills

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 1 day ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 1 day ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 2 days ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 2 days ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 2 days ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 2 days ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 2 days ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 2 days ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 2 days ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 2 days ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 3 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 3 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 3 days ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 3 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 4 days ago
photos