Why The WorldStarHipHop Founder’s Passing Should Be A Wake-Up Call [EXCLUSIVE]

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Lee O’Denat, also known as Q, the founder of WorldStarHipHop, passed away suddenly on Monday in his sleep at the age of 43. 43 years old is way too young to go, especially with the heart condition that is suspected to have caused his death.

The father of three’s passing should be an alarm for everyone. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

HEADKRACK , Hip-Hop Spot , Lee O'Denat , Q , worldstarhiphop

photos