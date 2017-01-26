Why The WorldStarHipHop Founder’s Passing Should Be A Wake-Up Call [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lee O’Denat, also known as Q, the founder of WorldStarHipHop, passed away suddenly on Monday in his sleep at the age of 43. 43 years old is way too young to go, especially with the heart condition that is suspected to have caused his death.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The father of three’s passing should be an alarm for everyone. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Fitness Expert Maria More Gives Tips On Developing Healthy Eating Habits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Dr. Collier On How The Holidays Can Actually Be The Healthiest Time Of Year [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What Kanye West Needs To Do To Preserve His Health & Sanity [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]