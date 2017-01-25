News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Petty Boots: Sherri Shepherd Puts Her Ex-Husbands On Blast Via Twitter

Hell hath no fury, like a woman on Twitter scorned.

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

13th Annual Samsung Hope For Children Gala

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty


Comedian Sherri Shepherd is like, every scorned woman right now.

Shepherd took to Twitter to vent her frustration at exes Lamar Sally & Jeff Tarpley.

Shepherd and Sally just recently resolved a child support battle over their 2-year-old son born via surrogate. In December, Sally filed to receive more money from Shepherd, who already pays $4,100 a month to her ex in alimony. The actress also claimed that her other ex, Tarpley, was feeding Sally information to strengthen his case, according to Page Six.

Messy.

Shepherd went on a Twitter tirade in response, putting Sally & Tarpley’s business out in the Internet streets by trolling their online dating profiles.

She responded to Sally’s bio, debunking his claim that he makes $100k. Oop!

Sherri Shepherd be like….


via GIPHY

After the social media carnage, Shepherd apologized and called it a night:

Sally responded by keeping it civil:

RELATED LINKS

EXCLUSIVE CLIP: Sherri Shepherd &amp; Kevin Hart Cut Up On The Set of ‘Ride Along’

Let The Church Say, Amen: Court Maintains That Sherri Shepherd Is Mom Of Baby Born Via Surrogate

INSIDE OUT BEAUTY: Sherri Shepherd Is All Smiles After Her Nasty Divorce From Lamar Sally

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 5 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 5 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 20 hours ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 21 hours ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 22 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 22 hours ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 1 day ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 1 day ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 1 day ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 1 day ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 2 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 2 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 2 days ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 3 days ago
photos