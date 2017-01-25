Entertainment News
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses Big Sean Relationship & Claims She’s A Battle Rapper

11 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
NEW YORK, NY – During an interview with The Breakfast ClubJhené Aiko got candid about her affinity for “hopping on dick,” her relationship with Big Sean, their collaborative group, TWENTY88, and how she considers herself a battle rapper (but won’t battle Sean because he’s “too good”). Unfortunately for the pint-size artist, Charlamagne Tha God put the 29 -year-old in an awkward position when he asked her if she was cheating on her now ex-husband Dot Da Genius with Sean when they were still married, which she adamantly denied.

