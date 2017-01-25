Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)

Teyana Taylor has officially announced that she has signed with Reebok Classic as a brand ambassador.
Earlier this morning (Jan.25), Teyana posted a video (below) called “Free Your Style” that features her in Reebok’s iconic Freestyle sneakers, which will experience a rebirth in 2017 with Teyana as the face of the brand.
