Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, gave her first in-depth interview to Rolling Stone for their latest cover story.

In the profile Paris opens up about her life now, the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father’s death, and how rumors about her dad have affected her and her brothers.

She and the Jackson family firmly believe that Michael was murdered.

“Absolutely,” Paris said when asked if she believes someone killed her dad. “Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

As far as seeking justice is concerned, Paris says that revenge is a ‘chess game,’ “And I am trying to play the chess game the right way…that’s all I can say about that right now.”

There’s much more in the interview that’s worth reading, including Paris’ feelings about how her racial identity and the ongoing debate about her father’s paternity. You can read it all here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The parts of the interview that most people are taking interest are Paris identifying as black and her belief that her father was murdered.

“I consider myself black. Dad would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”[/pullquote]

She firmly believes that Michael Jackson’s death was no accident nor suicide.

Happy Birthday MJ: The Top 10 Best Michael Jackson Tributes

1 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday MJ: The Top 10 Best Michael Jackson Tributes

Continue reading Happy Birthday MJ: The Top 10 Best Michael Jackson Tributes

Happy Birthday MJ: The Top 10 Best Michael Jackson Tributes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean In Concert
BIG SEAN ON ‘THE DAILY SHOW’
 5 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
THE AMERICANOS, TY DOLLA $IGN, FRENCH MONTANA &…
 5 hours ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 20 hours ago
Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge
 21 hours ago
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Big Sean Raised $100K for Citizens of Flint,…
 22 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 22 hours ago
ATL Community Leader Greg Clay Addresses Poverty, Education,…
 1 day ago
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Watch The First Part Of BET’s TV Special…
 1 day ago
Chrisette Michele
Chrisette Michele Says Her Family Disowned Her For…
 1 day ago
Jhené Aiko Explains “Hopping On The D,” Discusses…
 1 day ago
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark…
 2 days ago
'The Magnificent Seven' Premiere - 73rd Venice Film Festival
Oscar Nominations 2017: Denzel Washington, Octavia Spencer and…
 2 days ago
Sevyn Streeter All Grown Up & Disrupted? Exclusive Interview
 2 days ago
kehlani at 97-9 the beat
Beat Exclusive: Get To Know Kehlani [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Remy Ma And Papoose Suffer A…
 3 days ago
photos