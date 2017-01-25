Paris Jackson Talks MJ’s Murder And Getting Revenge

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, gave her first in-depth interview to Rolling Stone for their latest cover story.

In the profile Paris opens up about her life now, the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father’s death, and how rumors about her dad have affected her and her brothers.

She and the Jackson family firmly believe that Michael was murdered.

“Absolutely,” Paris said when asked if she believes someone killed her dad. “Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

As far as seeking justice is concerned, Paris says that revenge is a ‘chess game,’ “And I am trying to play the chess game the right way…that’s all I can say about that right now.”

There’s much more in the interview that’s worth reading, including Paris’ feelings about how her racial identity and the ongoing debate about her father’s paternity. You can read it all here.

The parts of the interview that most people are taking interest are Paris identifying as black and her belief that her father was murdered.

“I consider myself black. Dad would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”[/pullquote]

She firmly believes that Michael Jackson’s death was no accident nor suicide.