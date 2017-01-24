Entertainment News
Lebron James Goes At Trump For Quoting ‘Dark Knight Rises” During Inauguration [VIDEO]

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty


Lebron james even had to go in on Donald Trump after his inauguration speech Friday…SMH

After Trump delivered the speech Friday, people couldn’t help but notice that Trump’s words matched that of Batman villain Bane’s from the 2012 movie — and one of those people was LeBron James.

“Soooo I guess Bane will be our next President huh!?!?” he wrote in an IG caption accompanying the footage. “Sometimes u gotta laugh to keep you from crying!”

He followed that by saying that he promises to do his part to help the youth understand. READ MORE

