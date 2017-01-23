Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Focusing On Family But Could Have “Surprise Projects” Coming

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

MOCA's Leadership Circle and Members' Opening for 'Rick Owens: Furniture'

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Kanye West appears to be on the mend and preparing to return back to his old self, just two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion. According to a source close to West, his family is his top priority but there might be other surprises to come.

The source spoke exclusively to E! News, telling the outlet that West has emerged from the dark days he was weighed down by two months ago. If the source’s words hold true, West fans can anticipate some manner of creative endeavor to be released to the public soon.

“His kids are his number one priority for him and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud,” said the source. “He thinks about her every day.”

The insider added that West is “feeling more on track” and will be working on a “few surprise projects” that will involve music and concerts this coming spring and summer. The source also said that West’s fashion line would be a point of focus as well.

Finish this story [here]

 

Kanye West Focusing On Family But Could Have "Surprise Projects" Coming

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 18 hours ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
BIG SEAN “BOUNCE BACK” & “SUNDAY MORNING JETPACK”…
 18 hours ago
Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Used “Sexual Intimidation”…
 18 hours ago
Kanye West Focusing On Family But Could Have…
 18 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Explains Her Brain Situation And…
 1 day ago
Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using…
 1 day ago
MC Lyte Has Found Love
 1 day ago
Steve Harvey’s Feelings Were Hurt From Trump Backlash
 1 day ago
Lil Mo Gives Unwarranted Defense Of Chrisette Michele’s…
 1 day ago
Justin Bieber
R&B BEEF??? Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music…
 3 days ago
March And Rally In Support Of Women’s Rights…
 3 days ago
#StayWokeAndFight: NAACP Youth to Rally Before Women’s March
 3 days ago
Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret…
 3 days ago
OUT THE CLOSET: iLoveMakonnen Reveals He’s Gay
 3 days ago
Jay Ellis Talks Role In ‘Like Cotton Twines’…
 3 days ago
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 4 days ago
photos