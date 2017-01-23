Sprint Buys Into Tidal at $200 Million & Straight Into Jay Z’s Pockets

Sprint takes 33% stake in Tidal, plans streaming music for its 45M users
U.S. wireless carrier Sprint said on Monday it would buy 33 percent of Tidal, a music streaming service owned by rapper Jay Z, marking a move to more content driven services in a highly competitive wireless market.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Sprint paid $200 million for the stake, and Jay Z and each of the company’s two dozen artist-owners will remain part owners, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The deal would make exclusive content from Tidal available to Sprint’s 45 million retail customers. Sprint Chief Executive Marcelo Claure will join Tidal’s board.
Text Z1079 to 71007 To Get z1079 Exclusives & Breaking News!
Jay Z, Big Sean, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and Beyonce All Unite on Stage In Cleveland for #GOTV [Video]
23 photos Launch gallery
Jay Z, Big Sean, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and Beyonce All Unite on Stage In Cleveland for #GOTV [Video]
1. Chance The Rapper #GetOutTheVote via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 1 of 23
2. Jay Z brought out everybody to Cleveland for #GetOutTheVote via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 2 of 23
3. 14705146_192006911253355_2036031991152902144_n.jpg?ig_cache_key=MTM3NjU3MjEwODU5NDc4MzkyNQSource:Instagram 3 of 23
4. Beyoncé reppin women #GetOutTheVoteSource:Instagram 4 of 23
5. Jay and Bey in Cleveland via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 5 of 23
6. @beyonce going off in Cleveland via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 6 of 23
7. 🎥 via @aleajoSource:Instagram 7 of 23
8. Jayz, Big Sean, Beyoncé, J.Cole & Chance the rapper Amazing show #Theland 🔥🔥🔥#history #GoVote On Tuesday #z1079Source:Instagram 8 of 23
9. 14783487142514Source:Getty 9 of 23
10. 14783487240827Source:Getty 10 of 23
11. 621183064Source:Getty 11 of 23
12. 14783487202384Source:Getty 12 of 23
13. 14783487466081Source:Getty 13 of 23
14. 621182654Source:Getty 14 of 23
15. 14783487504195Source:Getty 15 of 23
16. 14783488119349Source:Getty 16 of 23
17. 1478348846186Source:Getty 17 of 23
18. 14783488313613Source:Getty 18 of 23
19. 14783488795442Source:Getty 19 of 23
20. 14783488895827Source:Getty 20 of 23
21. 621174488Source:Getty 21 of 23
22. 14783489335803Source:Getty 22 of 23
23. 14783163114861Source:Getty 23 of 23
comments – Add Yours