Sprint Buys Into Tidal at $200 Million & Straight Into Jay Z’s Pockets

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Kanye West Jay Z Celebrate

Sprint takes 33% stake in Tidal, plans streaming music for its 45M users

U.S. wireless carrier Sprint said on Monday it would buy 33 percent of Tidal, a music streaming service owned by rapper Jay Z, marking a move to more content driven services in a highly competitive wireless market.

Sprint paid $200 million for the stake, and Jay Z and each of the company’s two dozen artist-owners will remain part owners, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The deal would make exclusive content from Tidal available to Sprint’s 45 million retail customers. Sprint Chief Executive Marcelo Claure will join Tidal’s board.

source: NBC

