Ethics Lawsuit Claims Foreign Payments To Trump Companies Violate Constitution

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ethics Lawsuit Claims Foreign Payments To Trump Companies Violate Constitution

This is one of several lawsuits by liberal advocacy groups against the new president.

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

A group of constitutional experts plan to file a lawsuit Monday that says President Donald Trump is violating an ethics clause in the Constitution by allowing his various businesses to accept payments from foreign government, the New York Times reports.

The provision, known as the Emoluments Clause, prohibits federal officials from accepting money or gifts from foreign powers to prevent corruption and influence on the government.

Deepak Gupta, one of the lawyers behind the suit, told The Times that the Constitution’s framers “understood that one way a republic could fail is if foreign powers could corrupt our elected leaders.”

Sources of potential corruption and influence include loans to Trump businesses from foreign government controlled banks, leases at his properties by foreign governments, and patronage at his hotels and golf courses.

The federal suit, which does not seek a monetary award, asks the court to ban the president from accepting those kinds of payments, the newspaper said.

Eric Trump, the president’s son who serves as an executive vice president of the family’s businesses, told The Times that Trump’s enterprises have gone beyond what the law requires to prevent constitutional violations.

He dismissed the lawsuit as “purely harassment for political gain.”

The group filing the lawsuit, which also seeks to obtain a copy of Trump’s federal tax returns, faces the legal challenge of showing that it has standing to sue—a requirement to demonstrate that Trump’s business activities cause the plaintiff direct harm.

According to The Times, this is just one of many legal actions planned by “major liberal advocacy organizations” against Trump.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, is behind this lawsuit. Its legal team includes Harvard University constitutional scholar Laurence H. Tribe, Erwin Chemerinsky, University of California, Irvine’ law school dean, and Richard W. Painter, an ethics counsel in the George W. Bush administration.

SOURCE: New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Lawsuit: California Woman Alleges Donald Trump Raped Her At 13

Donald Trump Accused Of Using $285,000 From Charity To Settle Legal Issues

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

CREW , Emoluments Clause , Government Ethics , Lawsuits Against Trump , Trump Ethics , US Constitution

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
TRAVI$ SCOTT “GOOSEBUMPS” ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!’
 18 hours ago
Ariana Grande Hosts Official iHeartRadio After Party at 1 OAK at the Mirage
BIG SEAN “BOUNCE BACK” & “SUNDAY MORNING JETPACK”…
 18 hours ago
Keke Palmer Says Trey Songz Used “Sexual Intimidation”…
 18 hours ago
Kanye West Focusing On Family But Could Have…
 18 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Porsha Explains Her Brain Situation And…
 1 day ago
Keke Palmer Calls Out Trey Songz For Using…
 1 day ago
MC Lyte Has Found Love
 1 day ago
Steve Harvey’s Feelings Were Hurt From Trump Backlash
 1 day ago
Lil Mo Gives Unwarranted Defense Of Chrisette Michele’s…
 1 day ago
Justin Bieber
R&B BEEF??? Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music…
 3 days ago
March And Rally In Support Of Women’s Rights…
 3 days ago
#StayWokeAndFight: NAACP Youth to Rally Before Women’s March
 3 days ago
Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret…
 3 days ago
OUT THE CLOSET: iLoveMakonnen Reveals He’s Gay
 3 days ago
Jay Ellis Talks Role In ‘Like Cotton Twines’…
 3 days ago
2012 Bumbershoot Festival - Day 2 - Seattle, WA
Big Sean and Aziz Ansari Drop Hilarious “SNL”…
 4 days ago
photos